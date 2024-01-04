Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,445 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $20,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 57.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 472.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $69.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.58. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $70.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

