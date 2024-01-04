Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Shares Gap Up to $60.80

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.80, but opened at $63.00. Scorpio Tankers shares last traded at $62.03, with a volume of 102,352 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Scorpio Tankers Trading Up 3.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.23.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $291.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.96 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 46.07% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is 11.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 35.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 964 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,607 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 25.7% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 5.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

Featured Articles

