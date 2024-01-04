SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Trading Down 6.2%

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.85 and last traded at $6.92. Approximately 10,269 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 51,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.38.

SCWX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average is $6.46.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.98 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 30.04% and a negative return on equity of 13.09%. Analysts anticipate that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCWX. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 615,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,681,000 after acquiring an additional 152,111 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 843,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 135,589 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,003,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,598,000 after acquiring an additional 120,617 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 186,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 105,497 shares during the period. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and adversarial services.

