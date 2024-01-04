Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:SVTRF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have commented on SVTRF. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Severn Trent from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Severn Trent from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Severn Trent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th.

Shares of Severn Trent stock opened at $33.13 on Friday. Severn Trent has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $35.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.53.

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

