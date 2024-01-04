Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the forty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.11.

Several analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Evercore boosted their price objective on Shopify from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Shopify from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify in the second quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Shopify in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Shopify in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOP opened at $71.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.82. Shopify has a 52 week low of $34.97 and a 52 week high of $79.99. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $92.10 billion, a PE ratio of -78.92 and a beta of 2.28.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that Shopify will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

