Short Interest in Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Expands By 10.1%

Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,100 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the November 30th total of 169,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,871.0 days.
Appen Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:APPEF opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.02. Appen has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $1.98.
About Appen
