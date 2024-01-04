Short Interest in Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Expands By 10.1%

Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,100 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the November 30th total of 169,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,871.0 days.

Appen Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:APPEF opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.02. Appen has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $1.98.

Get Appen alerts:

About Appen

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Appen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an AI lifecycle company that provides data sourcing, data annotation, and model evaluation solutions. It operates through two segments, Global Services and New Markets. The company offers data sourcing services, including image, video, speech, sensor, multi-modal hardware device testing, and mobile location services; pre-labeled datasets of audio, image, video, and text; and language-based AI solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Appen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.