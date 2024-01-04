Short Interest in Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Decreases By 9.1%

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the November 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $28,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $47,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 11.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARTW opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average of $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.60. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $3.11.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter.

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

Further Reading

