Short Interest in Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) Expands By 9.6%

Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the November 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Autoneum Stock Performance

Autoneum stock opened at $165.87 on Thursday. Autoneum has a 1-year low of $165.87 and a 1-year high of $165.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.80.

Get Autoneum alerts:

About Autoneum

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Autoneum Holding AG develops and manufactures acoustic and thermal management solutions for the automobile manufacturers. It offers multifunctional and lightweight components and systems for noise and heat protection. The company provides engine and e-motor encapsulations, frunks, outer dashes, hoodliners, engine top covers, and outer trunk floor insulators; and underbody products, including under floor and under engine shields, wheelhouse outer liners, outer tunnel insulators, battery electromagnetic shields, under battery shields, and heatshields.

Receive News & Ratings for Autoneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoneum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.