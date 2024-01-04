Short Interest in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Drops By 9.1%

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,380,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the November 30th total of 5,920,000 shares. Currently, 9.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 589,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRC has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of California Resources from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, California Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On California Resources

California Resources Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in California Resources by 0.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in California Resources by 16.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in California Resources by 7.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in California Resources by 69.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in California Resources during the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRC opened at $53.95 on Thursday. California Resources has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $58.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.07 and its 200-day moving average is $52.29.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.23. California Resources had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that California Resources will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

California Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. California Resources’s payout ratio is 19.90%.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

