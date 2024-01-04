Short Interest in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Declines By 9.1%

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 535,600 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the November 30th total of 589,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Insider Activity at Cano Health

In related news, major shareholder Elliot Cooperstone sold 89,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total value of $510,840.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 443,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,540,974.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,503 shares of company stock valued at $873,101. Insiders own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cano Health by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 297,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $3.75 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Cano Health in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Cano Health Trading Down 21.0 %

NYSE:CANO opened at $4.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.89. Cano Health has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $190.00.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($91.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($18.50) by ($73.37). Cano Health had a negative return on equity of 133.59% and a negative net margin of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $788.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cano Health will post -58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

Further Reading

