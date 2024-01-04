Short Interest in Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) Grows By 11.2%

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 963,200 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the November 30th total of 866,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 359,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Central Puerto Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE CEPU opened at $8.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average is $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Central Puerto has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $9.58.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $190.37 million for the quarter. Central Puerto had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 9.91%. Research analysts predict that Central Puerto will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Puerto Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Puerto

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.1188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Central Puerto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the second quarter valued at about $1,131,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 16.9% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 311,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 44,942 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Central Puerto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 13,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Central Puerto in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. 2.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Puerto Company Profile

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.

