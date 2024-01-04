Short Interest in Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) Grows By 11.2%

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 963,200 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the November 30th total of 866,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 359,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
NYSE CEPU opened at $8.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average is $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Central Puerto has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $9.58.
Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $190.37 million for the quarter. Central Puerto had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 9.91%. Research analysts predict that Central Puerto will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the second quarter valued at about $1,131,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 16.9% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 311,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 44,942 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Central Puerto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 13,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Central Puerto in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. 2.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.
