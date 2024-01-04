Short Interest in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Grows By 11.2%

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 930,100 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the November 30th total of 836,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTO Realty Growth

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 695.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

CTO Realty Growth Price Performance

CTO stock opened at $17.13 on Thursday. CTO Realty Growth has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $20.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.68 million, a PE ratio of -39.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average is $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is -353.48%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CTO shares. StockNews.com upgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Jonestrading decreased their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CTO

About CTO Realty Growth

(Get Free Report)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.