Short Interest in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Grows By 6.6%

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,570,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the November 30th total of 24,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on DraftKings from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on DraftKings from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on DraftKings from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

DraftKings Stock Performance

DraftKings stock opened at $32.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.15. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.87.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 96.17%. The firm had revenue of $789.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.26 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $28,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,026,654.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $28,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,654.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 238,629 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $8,507,123.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,760,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,062,502.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,408,800 shares of company stock valued at $87,716,006. Insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DraftKings

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in DraftKings by 298.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,114,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,617,000 after purchasing an additional 834,719 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 68.1% during the second quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,131,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,676 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 355.7% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 108,500 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 603.1% in the second quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 396,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 340,487 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 8.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the period. 32.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

