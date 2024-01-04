Short Interest in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Declines By 6.5%

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 699,100 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the November 30th total of 747,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

i3 Verticals Stock Performance

Shares of i3 Verticals stock opened at $20.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $678.75 million, a PE ratio of -169.50 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. i3 Verticals has a 12 month low of $17.87 and a 12 month high of $30.83.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $96.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.16 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of i3 Verticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 20.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 58.4% during the second quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 684,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,651,000 after buying an additional 252,453 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in i3 Verticals during the second quarter valued at about $2,623,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 4.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 326,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after buying an additional 14,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 4.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IIIV has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on i3 Verticals from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on i3 Verticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on i3 Verticals from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IIIV

About i3 Verticals

(Get Free Report)

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.