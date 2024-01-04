Short Interest in InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Increases By 6.4%

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,600 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the November 30th total of 239,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of InfuSystem

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of InfuSystem during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 3,895.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 31.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,398 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of InfuSystem during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in InfuSystem by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

Get InfuSystem alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InfuSystem in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

InfuSystem Price Performance

Shares of INFU opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.05 million, a P/E ratio of 246.81 and a beta of 1.28. InfuSystem has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $11.44.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InfuSystem had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $31.91 million during the quarter.

InfuSystem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.