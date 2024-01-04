Short Interest in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) Drops By 8.4%

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,670,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the November 30th total of 14,930,000 shares. Approximately 8.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,817,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

NASDAQ:INVZ opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $403.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.34. Innoviz Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $6.14.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Innoviz Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,689.54% and a negative return on equity of 76.16%. The company had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 million. On average, analysts expect that Innoviz Technologies will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 32,881 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 624,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 379,200 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $792,000. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

