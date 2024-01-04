Short Interest in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Grows By 8.3%

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the November 30th total of 3,750,000 shares. Currently, 16.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 325,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.5 days.

Insider Activity at InterDigital

In other InterDigital news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $55,464.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 57,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,930,964.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $55,464.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 57,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,930,964.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterDigital

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 163.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 20,976 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 2nd quarter valued at $550,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on InterDigital

InterDigital Price Performance

InterDigital stock opened at $104.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.53. InterDigital has a one year low of $56.68 and a one year high of $111.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.34.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.94. InterDigital had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 36.96%. The firm had revenue of $140.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.94 million. As a group, research analysts expect that InterDigital will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

InterDigital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.