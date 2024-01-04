Short Interest in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Decreases By 6.2%

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 677,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the November 30th total of 722,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JYNT shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Joint from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Joint in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Joint in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Joint from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Get Joint alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Joint

Joint Stock Performance

Shares of JYNT stock opened at $9.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Joint has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.19 million, a PE ratio of 69.47 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.22.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). Joint had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $29.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 million. On average, research analysts predict that Joint will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joint

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JYNT. Bandera Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Joint by 337.5% in the 1st quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,390,000 after purchasing an additional 771,453 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Joint by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 562,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 345,133 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in shares of Joint by 347.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 273,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 212,040 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Joint in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,336,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in Joint by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 501,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 98,900 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joint Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.