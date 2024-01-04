Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Receives $6.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.88.

SBSW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. Sibanye Stillwater has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.91.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBSW. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 146.0% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 452.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. 7.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

