Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Sells 195 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.2% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,996,000 after purchasing an additional 53,321,234 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,783,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391,719 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,101,052,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $693,829,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $471.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $456.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $447.72. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $380.53 and a 12-month high of $479.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

