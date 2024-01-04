Silvant Capital Management LLC Has $58.65 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Silvant Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,353 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 11,322 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 3.5% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $58,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 137.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,300,602,000 after buying an additional 2,623,447 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 63.8% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 7.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock opened at $344.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $885.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $332.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.31. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $361.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on META. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.37.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.43, for a total value of $17,045,836.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.43, for a total transaction of $17,045,836.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 688,944 shares of company stock worth $230,574,460 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

