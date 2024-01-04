Silynxcom Ltd. (SYNX) to Raise $6 Million in IPO

Silynxcom Ltd. (SYNX) is planning to raise $6 million in an initial public offering on Friday, January 12th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 1,100,000 shares at a price of $4.00-$6.00 per share.

In the last year, Silynxcom Ltd. generated $8.4 million in revenue and had a net loss of $1.5 million. The company has a market cap of $25.4 million.

ThinkEquity acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

Silynxcom Ltd. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We manufacture in-ear headsets. (Incorporated in Israel) For over a decade, we have been developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling ruggedized tactical communication headset devices as well as other communication accessories, all of which have been field-tested and combat-proven. Our in-ear headset devices, or In-Ear Headsets, are used in combat, the battlefield, riot control, demonstrations and weapons training courses. Our In-Ear Headsets seamlessly integrate with third party manufacturers of professional-grade ruggedized radios that are used by soldiers in combat or police officers in riot situations. Our In-Ear Headsets also fit tightly into the protective gear to enable users to speak and hear clearly and precisely while they are protected from the hazardous sounds of combat, riots or dangerous situations. Â Our sleek, lightweight, In-Ear Headsets include active sound protection to eliminate unsafe sounds, while maintaining ambient environmental awareness, giving our customers 360Â° situational awareness. Â We work closely with our customers and seek to improve the functionality and quality of our products based on actual feedback from soldiers and police officers â€śin the field.â€ť Our headset devices are compatible and easily integrate with the various communication equipment devices currently being used by tens of thousands of military and law enforcement personnel in leading military and law enforcement units globally. We sell our In-Ear Headsets and communication accessories directly to military forces, police and other law enforcement units around the world. We also sell indirectly, through a specialized network of local distributors in each geography in which we operate, as well as through key strategic partnerships with radio equipment manufacturers. Our direct sales are generally conducted through government-run official tender processes. Our indirect sales are conducted through our distributor network, specialized agents, and strategic original equipment manufacturers, or OEMs. Our distributor network has grown by six times from 2020 to 2022. While our primary markets are currently in Israel, Europe, Asia and the United States, we intend to expand our sales, marketing and distribution network into new markets such as Southeast Asia and Latin America. On October 7, 2023, Hamas terrorists invaded southern Israel and launched thousands of rockets in a widespread terrorist attack on Israel. On the same day, the Israeli government declared that the country was at war. In the days that followed, the Israeli military began to call-up reservists for active duty and deploy units across all service branches to take positions in preparation for a war that, according to Israeli government officials, could last for months. We sell our products directly and indirectly to the Israel Defense Forces. From October 10, 2023 until the date of this prospectus, we received purchase orders from the Israel Defense Forces and police forces in Israel, amounting to an aggregate of over $4.0 million to supply certain products in the near-term to be used by all branches of the Israel Defense Forces and police departments in Israel as well as in the longer term to resupply inventory stockpiles of equipment for the Israel Defense Forces. We expect to receive additional purchase orders as a result of the ongoing war. There is no assurance, however, that any further purchase orders will materialize in connection with this war. For further information, see â€śBusinessâ€”Our Technologyâ€”Sales and Marketingâ€ť and â€śRisk Factorsâ€”Risks Related to Israeli Law and Our Operations in Israelâ€ť. *Note: Net loss and revenue figures are in U.S. dollars for the 12 months that ended June 30, 2023. (Note: Silynxcom Ltd. filed its F-1 on Oct. 27, 2023., and disclosed terms for its IPO: 1.08 million shares (1,075,000 shares) at $4.00 to $6.00 to raise $5.38 million ($5,375,000).This is an NYSE – American Exchange listing.) “.

Silynxcom Ltd. was founded in 2005 and has 31 employees. The company is located at 19 Yad Haâ€™Harutzim St. Netanya, 4250519, Israel Tel: +972-9-8658-370 and can be reached via phone at +972-9-8658-370 or on the web at https://www.silynxcom.com/.

Receive News & Ratings for Silynxcom Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silynxcom Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.