Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires 384 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100,174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,446,186,000 after acquiring an additional 530,979,425 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,519,707,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in PepsiCo by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,180,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,475,000 after buying an additional 6,045,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 18,231.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,116,000 after buying an additional 4,916,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.93.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP stock opened at $172.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $237.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.54.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.33%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

