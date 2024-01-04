Simon Quick Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,201 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $124.98 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $137.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.65. The company has a market capitalization of $72.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.41.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.95.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

