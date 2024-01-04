Simon Quick Advisors LLC Buys 270 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 21.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 621.1% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $212.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.21. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $251.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.75.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also

