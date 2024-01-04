Simon Quick Advisors LLC Buys 340 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of BND stock opened at $73.30 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

