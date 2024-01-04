Simon Quick Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $264.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $260.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.99. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $206.24 and a 1 year high of $272.74.
About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF
The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
