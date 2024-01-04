Simon Quick Advisors LLC Increases Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 402.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,588 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 435.5% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,087,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,876,000 after buying an additional 4,137,312 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,085,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,103,000 after buying an additional 215,783 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 412.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,887,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,879,000 after buying an additional 2,324,459 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 393.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,168,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,015,000 after buying an additional 1,729,809 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 391.9% in the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 2,161,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,793,000 after buying an additional 1,722,424 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $34.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.73. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $29.64 and a 1-year high of $35.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

