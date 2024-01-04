Simon Quick Advisors LLC Invests $259,000 in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 96,738.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,839,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,615,469,000 after buying an additional 649,168,383 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,607,000 after purchasing an additional 184,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,867,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,912,000 after purchasing an additional 146,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL opened at $138.68 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.22 and a 12-month high of $283.62. The company has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.04.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

