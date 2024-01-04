Simon Quick Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,374 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in NIKE by 100,067.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $212,137,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,140,487 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,245,217,000 after buying an additional 5,917,963 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,210,541 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,111,923,000 after buying an additional 1,447,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,909,832 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,521,881,000 after buying an additional 430,869 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $104.05 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.68.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.13.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

