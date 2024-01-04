Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,941 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,941 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,801,442,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 47.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,746,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,742,992,000 after acquiring an additional 10,564,117 shares during the period. Softbank Group CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.0% in the second quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,019,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566,400 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 75,125.5% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,378,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $469,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373,884 shares during the period. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $333,657,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMUS. UBS Group increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 96,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total value of $14,238,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,275,744.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 96,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total value of $14,238,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,275,744.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deeanne King sold 8,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $1,297,034.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,594 shares in the company, valued at $9,052,210.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,672 shares of company stock worth $27,911,403. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $162.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $187.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.07. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $164.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. On average, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.