Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 408 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lowered its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $225,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,613.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $225,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,613.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,129 shares of company stock worth $2,164,908 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 1.0 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $79.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.04 and its 200-day moving average is $75.27. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $82.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

