Simon Quick Advisors LLC Takes Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 147.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $346,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

GSLC opened at $92.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.77. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.38 and a fifty-two week high of $94.35.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

