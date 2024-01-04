Simplicity Solutions LLC Acquires 436 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 436.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 578,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,010,000 after buying an additional 470,681 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $33.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.76. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $41.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $830.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAKE. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.