Simplicity Solutions LLC Boosts Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,218 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 160.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 91.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of BOH stock opened at $69.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.02.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $262.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.75 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BOH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $52.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BOH

Bank of Hawaii Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.