Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $424,000 Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in AutoNation by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total transaction of $3,855,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,736,445 shares in the company, valued at $718,755,528.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoNation Stock Down 4.9 %

AN stock opened at $143.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.18 and a 200-day moving average of $149.42. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.31 and a fifty-two week high of $182.08.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.12. AutoNation had a return on equity of 54.72% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.00 earnings per share. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.71.

AutoNation Profile

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

