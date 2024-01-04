Simplicity Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Simplicity Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,051 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,494,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Alkermes by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,427,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,877 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,358,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alkermes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,348,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alkermes by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,107,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,350,000 after purchasing an additional 828,769 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alkermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.43.

Alkermes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $28.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.01. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $33.71.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $380.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.18 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 13.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.