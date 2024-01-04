Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $42.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $41.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.10.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Simply Good Foods

Simply Good Foods Price Performance

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $39.59 on Tuesday. Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $31.06 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 4.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.71.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $320.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.55 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Simply Good Foods

In related news, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 51,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $2,070,782.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,234,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,827,221.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 51,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $2,070,782.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,234,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,827,221.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 4,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $166,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,794. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,175 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,124. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 235.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 9,214.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 713.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

About Simply Good Foods

(Get Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.