Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Holdings Raised by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,832 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 986.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

SIRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.02.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $5.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average of $4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $7.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.20% and a negative return on equity of 40.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.38%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

