Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) PT Raised to $47.00 at Oppenheimer

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Oppenheimer from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

NASDAQ SLNO opened at $36.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.84. Soleno Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $40.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of -1.54.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.33). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kristen Yen sold 3,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $110,735.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,158.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Soleno Therapeutics news, CFO James H. Mackaness sold 3,878 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $105,171.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kristen Yen sold 3,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $110,735.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,158.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,243 shares of company stock worth $7,017,328. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $94,523,000. Carlyle Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 2,293,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,431,000 after buying an additional 1,092,056 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,471,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $39,160,000.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

