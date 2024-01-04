Solitude Financial Services Has $11.54 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Solitude Financial Services lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 6.5% of Solitude Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245,648 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,904,000 after buying an additional 1,539,997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,256,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,723,000 after buying an additional 83,563 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,625,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,871,000 after purchasing an additional 294,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock opened at $206.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.16 and its 200 day moving average is $196.38. The stock has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $216.57.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

