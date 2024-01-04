Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.97.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, October 16th.

In related news, Director Fotis Kalantzis purchased 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$424,200.00. In related news, Director Kevin Overstrom purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$571,960.00. Also, Director Fotis Kalantzis purchased 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$424,200.00. Corporate insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SDE opened at C$2.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$497.08 million, a PE ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.67. Spartan Delta has a 52-week low of C$2.63 and a 52-week high of C$16.66.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$81.88 million during the quarter. Spartan Delta had a net margin of 84.25% and a return on equity of 80.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spartan Delta will post 0.3963964 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

