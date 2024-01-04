SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,585 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 9,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 21,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of SLYG stock opened at $81.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.23. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.64 and a 52 week high of $85.36.
About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.
