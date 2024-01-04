State Street (NYSE:STT) PT Raised to $102.00 at Barclays

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $87.00 to $102.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on State Street from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.15.

Get State Street alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on State Street

State Street Stock Performance

STT opened at $77.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. State Street has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $94.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. State Street had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that State Street will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of State Street

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 29.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 14.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,436,000 after buying an additional 10,187 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth about $812,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 16.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.