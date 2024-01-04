Stephens Boosts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $2,800.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Stephens from $2,330.00 to $2,800.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CMG. StockNews.com started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,010.00 to $2,070.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,219.70.

Shares of CMG opened at $2,234.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,187.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,027.66. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,344.05 and a twelve month high of $2,348.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.32 billion, a PE ratio of 53.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 44.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $2,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,526,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total transaction of $2,905,794.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,195,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total value of $2,067,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,526,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,733 shares of company stock valued at $10,000,321 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,389,714,000 after buying an additional 54,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,085,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,321,298,000 after acquiring an additional 42,257 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,038,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,222,169,000 after acquiring an additional 52,163 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $963,779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 509,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $934,147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

