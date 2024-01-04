Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Wynn Resorts Call Options (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2024

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNNGet Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 29,782 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 34% compared to the average daily volume of 22,176 call options.

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of WYNN opened at $94.03 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $81.65 and a 52-week high of $117.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 1,175.52 and a beta of 1.97.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNNGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,250.16%.

Institutional Trading of Wynn Resorts

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 4,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 307 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 375 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WYNN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WYNN

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.