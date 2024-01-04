Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Wynn Resorts Call Options (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 29,782 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 34% compared to the average daily volume of 22,176 call options.

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of WYNN opened at $94.03 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $81.65 and a 52-week high of $117.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 1,175.52 and a beta of 1.97.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Wynn Resorts

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,250.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 4,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 307 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 375 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WYNN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WYNN

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.