StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Sypris Solutions Trading Up 1.0 %
SYPR stock opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.95. Sypris Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $46.25 million, a PE ratio of -103.00 and a beta of 1.08.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 0.29%.
About Sypris Solutions
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
