StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Trinity Biotech Trading Up 2.4 %
TRIB stock opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average is $0.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.34. Trinity Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $1.24.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.90 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trinity Biotech will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.
