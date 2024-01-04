StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Novan Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NOVN opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Novan has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $3.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.31. The firm has a market cap of $5,603.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novan

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novan during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Novan during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Novan during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Novan by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Novan during the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.51% of the company’s stock.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc, a medical dermatology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for skin diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

