StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Stock Performance

Shares of SeaChange International stock opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.99. SeaChange International has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $10.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.89.

Institutional Trading of SeaChange International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,806,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 20.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 46,461 shares during the period. 33.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

